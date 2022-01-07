© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see school, business and religious closings and delays
Health

This UC pharmacologist may have discovered a drug to help those addicted to cocaine

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
Dr. Andrew Norman.jpg
University of Cincinnati
/
Courtesy
University of Cincinnati Pharmacologist Andrew Norman, Ph.D., is awaiting FDA approval to test his antibody people addicted to cocaine.

UC's Andrew Norman is seeking FDA approval for the first in-human trials of an antibody that binds with the cocaine, preventing the drug from getting into the brain.

Andrew Norman’s out-of-the-box thinking may be the first effective treatment for people addicted to cocaine who want to get off the drug.

The University of Cincinnati pharmacology professor has developed an antibody that binds with cocaine and prevents the illegal drug from getting into the brain.

Unlike opioids, where there are plenty of drugs to assist those addicted - methadone and buprenorphine, and for recovery, naloxone - cocaine users don’t have such drugs.

“They have to be motivated to want to quit and the cocaine and the antibody will help them quit by having no effect of cocaine," he says. "So they take the cocaine and the cocaine is neutralized and has no effect. And in that way, because it’s not having its effect it won’t induce a relapse response.”

Norman is trying to get FDA approval for the first in-human trials of the antibody. It is shown to work in animal models.

For 50 years, other researchers have pursued dopamine as a possible treatment for people who use cocaine. But Norman contends that’s not the right approach and it hasn’t worked.

Recently he did a Ted talk-like speech at Pitch X: From Lab to Market, highlighting discoveries at Ohio universities.

Here he explains his idea:

Norman says he has filed the regulatory paperwork with the FDA and the agency has requested more information. The UC professor says COVID has also slowed down the process.

Tags

HealthcocaineUniversity of Cincinnatidrug treatmentLatest Newsnewsletter
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson