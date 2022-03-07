Masks no longer required at Cincinnati Public Schools

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday evening to make masks optional within the district going forward.

Students, staff, and visitors who test positive for COVID-19 are recommended to wear masks for 10 days upon returning to the district. Those infected would be required to isolate for the first five days upon testing positive according to the CDC's quarantine and isolation guidelines.

The federal TSA face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, runs through March 18. According to CPS legal counsel, masks would not be "necessarily required" on school buses, but they would still need to be worn on Metro buses.

The amended policy will not impact the district's vaccine policy. In September 2021, CPS became the first school district in Ohio to approve a vaccine mandate for employees. The policy requires all district employees and co-located partners to receive COVID vaccines. "Co-located partners" include health partners, resource coordinators, school resource officers and others working out of a district building.

The county's current COVID rates means Hamilton County residents do not need to wear masks indoors, according to the new CDC guidelines. The CDC also dropped its recommendation for universal school masking as part of the new guidelines. Instead, it will recommend masking only in communities at a high level of risk.

During the school year, more than 4,200 students and 1,400 staff members within the district have contracted COVID-19.

In August 2021, CPS's board voted to require masks for the school district citing the transmission of the Delta variant within the Tri-State at the time.

Last Monday, Iranetta Wright was selected to become the new superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools. Board President Ben Lindy says Wright is expected to start by May 1.

