Butler County reports first monkeypox case

Butler County is reporting its first case of monkeypox. Butler County General Health District says a health department in the county received a positive result from a commercial lab related to a Butler County patient.

Vaccine access in Ohio remains limited.

As of earlier this week, Hamilton County had about 350 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but health officials said they didn't expect supplies would last long. Hamilton County has four confirmed cases.

Butler County officials didn't specify if they had a supply of vaccine. They did say if you suspect you may have monkeypox, you should contact your primary care provider or an urgent care before showing up in person. Then your doctor "will work with the local health department to determine your risk level, eligibility, and administration of the vaccine."

As of Aug. 9, the CDC reported 73 cases in Ohio, 77 in Indiana and 10 in Kentucky.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. It can cause a rash which may look like pimples or blisters, and sometimes be accompanied by a flu-like illness. Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. That can take several weeks.