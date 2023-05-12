Cincinnati Health Dept. wants to hear minority health concerns

The Cincinnati Health Department is hosting "Local Conversations" Saturday to learn what issues affecting health disparities and equity concerns it should prioritize.

"Our theme is 'From Input to Action,' " explains Maryse Amin, Ph.D., MS, assistant health commissioner. "We'd like to gain feedback from those that live in Cincinnati on what's working well related to their health and what is not working and could have some improvements."

The three-hour program is part of a statewide initiative by the Ohio Commission on Minority Health using federal support. According to a release, the goals of the statewide initiative are "to categorize the compelling issues that impact health outcomes, identify action steps that can be adopted by and adapted to specific target audiences, highlight practices that help eliminate health disparities, and promote tools, programs and information sources for consumers, caregivers, and health providers."

Amin says feedback from Saturday's event will help the health department craft a new community health assessment that's slated to be ready by the end of 2023. She says public feedback is crucial to ensuring that document paints a full picture to help the department move forward.

Concerns

Amin expects COVID-19 could be a big topic as many are still concerned about the disease, though the national public health emergency for coronavirus ends May 11.

"How COVID has impacted those in our community, how it still continues to impact (them) — I think that those are very relevant and necessary discussions," she says.

She also expects life expectancy, infant mortality and mental health may be possible topics that come up.

Format

The day will start with breakfast, during which time people can peruse data and informational displays about various community programs. Amin says people will be able to provide comments and feedback on the displays.

The program will include time for focus group discussions, too.

"I think that this is the best way to give input; to have discussions of why something may be working well," she says. "It's a really good way to have discussions with our health department staff and (to) learn what may be something that the health department is doing that they may not know that is already happening and vice versa."

Details

When: Saturday, May 13

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Community Action Agency in Bond Hill, 1740 Langdon Farm Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45237.

