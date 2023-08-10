High number of mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Cincinnati

Local health officials are asking the public to be extra careful about mosquito bites right now. The Cincinnati Health Department reports seven mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile Virus, compared to just two each in the last two years and four in 2020.

Dr. Denise Saker is interim medical director for the Cincinnati Health Department. She says people should be careful, but there's no reason to be overly concerned.

"We can reassure folks that there has not been a case in either humans or animals in our region this season," Dr. Saker said. "So the efforts that people have been putting into avoiding mosquito bites and limiting mosquito reproduction in their communities have been paying off this summer."

Saker says mosquitos are most active at dusk and dawn.

RELATED: Hearing of summer COVID surges? Not in Greater Cincinnati right now

You can avoid bites by wearing long pants and sleeves, using mosquito repellent, or staying indoors. And you can limit mosquito breeding by removing standing water like under flowerpots and in gutters.

Dr. Saker says no cases have been detected in people or animals in the area this season. The last human infection in Cincinnati was in 2015.

"West Nile is a seasonal virus, primarily, so we can expect as the weather changes in the next month or two that we will detect fewer and fewer positive samples in our area," she said.

Here's a full list of precautions you can take, provided by the Cincinnati Health Department:

Controlling breeding sites



Since mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and can do so even in a very small quantity of water, remove any possible breeding areas where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Eliminate sources of standing water in your yard such as saucers under flowerpots, children's toys, wheelbarrows, boats, tires, puddles, etc.

Replace water in bird baths and outdoor pet dishes at least every week to help eliminate stagnant water.

Keep the swimming pool circulating, clean and chlorinated, and remove any water that collects on the swimming pool cover.

Empty out and turn over plastic wading pools or kiddie pools when not in use.

Keep gutters clean to prevent standing water.

RELATED: Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Montgomery counties have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's in Ohio

Protecting yourself

During mosquito season (May through September) limit outdoor activities as much as possible at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. There are mosquito species that bite humans during the day, but these are not known to carry the West Nile virus.

