Hamilton County's mobile services bus makes 100th stop

The Hamilton County 513Relief Bus made its 100th top Monday in Lincoln Heights. The bus offers health screenings, social services and economic aid.

Commission President Alicia Reece says the initial idea was to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible, but grew to be much more.

"Our issues don't end when COVID leaves. The disparities — the health disparities, the economic disparities — are still there," Reece said. "And so this became a new way of how we do business in Hamilton County, where we can take the services and put them on wheels and bring them out to Lincoln Heights; to bring them out to other areas throughout our county."

Officials announced Monday the mobile help center will now offer free birth certificates, in addition to existing services like job readiness and rent assistance. The Duke Energy Foundation also presented commissioners with a $10,000 grant to support the 513Relief Bus.

The program launched in summer 2021, funded by the county's portion of American Rescue Plan federal stimulus. The 513Relief Bus has reached more than 15,000 residents at 180 locations in 30 zip codes.

See where the bus will be next at 513relief.org/bus.