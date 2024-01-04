Addiction coalition urges vigilance in the new year

Local health officials say there's been some changes in overdose data over the last few weeks. After lower numbers of overdoses and overdose deaths for the last couple of years, a change in data during the past few weeks is prompting a public health alert on overdose activity.

The Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition and public health agencies say there have been at least two dozen emergency room visits from Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 2 for overdoses, with three suspected overdose deaths. An alert states drugs such as cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine likely contain fentanyl.

"I'm not sure we're calling it necessarily a spike, it's a little bit different, a little bit more challenging," says Newtown Police Chief and coalition co-chair Tom Synan.

He says the fluctuation in numbers could be caused by a number of factors.

"It could just be that there's not [enough] harm reduction materials out there. It could be that people [are] inside more now that the weather changed and you're not having the public overdoses where, a lot of times, people will call 911, or there's more Narcan on the street," he says. "There's not necessarily an indicator that there's something major going on, it's just something within the internal system is telling us that there is a change. We're not sure exactly what the change is so we're being proactive."

According to a release, the agencies say there have been multiple deaths in people using drugs other than opioids. The alert also calls for emergency responders and service providers to make sure they have extra PPE and Narcan on hand. It encourages people to call 911 if you or someone you know overdoses, even if Narcan is administered.

"In Ohio, you can call 911 free from fear that you will be punished or prosecuted for getting someone the help they need when they need it," the alert states.

"We felt this was a good reminder to let people know that even though numbers are down — overdoses and overdose deaths are down — fentanyl is still in the illegal supply chain."

Information about how to get Narcan, safe injection supplies, fentanyl testing strips or drug treatment is available on the Addiction Response Coalition's website. You can also call 513-281-7880 for treatment help.

