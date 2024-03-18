Cincinnati Health Department collecting measles information

The Cincinnati Health Department is asking people who attended the 7 p.m. Disney on Ice performance at the Heritage Bank Center on Friday, March 8, to fill out a questionnaire.

The agency announced last week people who attended the performance may have been exposed to the measles. Additionally, anyone who was in the Heritage Bank Center up to two hours after the performance may have been exposed as well. A release noted the person with the measles was not a Cincinnati resident, though it did not specify where they were from.

"At this time, we do not have any reports of symptomatic individuals that were exposed," Mindy Allen, communicable disease nursing supervisor with the Cincinnati Health Department, told WVXU Monday, March 18. "We've had a few contacts from concerned citizens, and we do have some survey responses that have started coming in over the weekend. We do have people self-reporting that they were exposed, but at this time, we do not have any reports of symptomatic individuals that were exposed."

Most people have received the MMR — measles, mumps and rubella — vaccination, which has been proven to be very effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you attended this particular event and develop symptoms, you should contact the health department to be tested. The department says you should NOT go to the emergency room or an urgent care for testing.

This was the third warning about possible measles exposure in the area this year. In January, health officials said there was a possible exposure to an infected patient at CVG, and a case was identified at Dayton Children's Hospital. Clermont County Public Health investigated another potential case in February. Montgomery County reported a fourth potential exposure March 13.

Measles symptoms

Measles can cause fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, commonly followed by a rash that covers the whole body. The CDC reports it can "lead to seizures (often associated with fever), ear infections, diarrhea, and pneumonia. Rarely, measles can cause brain damage or death."

Symptoms typically show up within 7 to 14 days after exposure. However, the incubation period is up to 21 days, so symptoms could show up within 21 days.

The CDC Measles FAQs is available on the CDC's website.

