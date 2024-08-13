© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio agency seeks feedback from assisted living residents with public forum in West Chester

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published August 13, 2024 at 11:58 AM EDT
A pair of wrinkled hands resting on a cane.
Image by Alexa from Pixabay

The Ohio Department of Aging is hosting a public forum about assisted living facilities in West Chester Wednesday morning.

It’s one of several meetings across the state to gather feedback from assisted living residents and their families.

The state agency will show participants a new version of the Nursing Home Quality Navigator, an online dashboard designed to help Ohioans choose a facility.

How to attend

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: MidPointe Library West Chester, Conference Rooms A/B (9363 Centr Point Dr.)

Tags
Health Daily Viewassisted livingaging
Becca Costello
Local Government Reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati; experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
See stories by Becca Costello