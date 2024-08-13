Ohio agency seeks feedback from assisted living residents with public forum in West Chester

The Ohio Department of Aging is hosting a public forum about assisted living facilities in West Chester Wednesday morning.

It’s one of several meetings across the state to gather feedback from assisted living residents and their families.

The state agency will show participants a new version of the Nursing Home Quality Navigator, an online dashboard designed to help Ohioans choose a facility.

How to attend

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: MidPointe Library West Chester, Conference Rooms A/B (9363 Centr Point Dr.)

