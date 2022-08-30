© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
History

Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published August 30, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Glen Este High School 1971 yearbook photo
Courtesy
/
Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
A page from the Glen Este High School 1971 yearbook, digitized for the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library collection.

Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items.

Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and local history at the Downtown branch, says the yearbook collection is really popular.

“If you think about doing research on an ancestor, the idea of having a photo is sort of the Holy Grail, right? Lots of people have done genealogy research and never seen a picture of an ancestor,” Richmond said. “So the idea that we can go back so far in Cincinnati history and have a photo of someone's relative is a pretty big deal.”

The collection has been growing for decades, but Richmond says a recent grant from the State Library of Ohio prompted this new push for donations. The grant funded a new book scanner, and now 1,200 of the yearbooks are available online.

“Since they are donated, you know, these aren't new yearbooks that we get, it's always interesting to see what's written in them,” Richmond said. “So there's signatures and well wishes and everything you'd imagine in a yearbook.”

Richmond says they want to represent as many schools as they can. The list of schools and years they’re looking for spans more than a century, from Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1869 to Withrow High School in 2021.

If you don’t have a yearbook to donate, Richmond says you can contact your alma mater and ask them to donate extra copies. Some schools need to give permission for a digital version to be shared online, especially for the more recent years.

If you have a book to add to the collection, contact the library at cinlib.org/yearbookcontact.

The Downtown branch is displaying a "Glory Days" exhibit with yearbooks and memorabilia from local high schools. You can see the exhibit in person in the Cincinnati Room or explore online.

Tags

History Latest NewsCincinnati Hamilton County Public LibraryGenealogy
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello