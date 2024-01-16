Pompeii exhibition coming to Cincinnati

A new exhibit coming to Cincinnati will feature more than 150 artifacts from the historic city of Pompeii. These artifacts include mosaics, statues, and jewelry frozen in time from the ashes of Mount Vesuvius which unexpectedly erupted in 79 A.D. destroying the city while also preserving it.

Pompeii: The Exhibition will open at the Cincinnati Museum Center Feb. 16 and continue through July 28.

Museum Center CEO Elizabeth Pierce says the exhibit will display these well-preserved rarities alongside other experiences inspired by the city of Pompeii, giving visitors a look into life inside the once-thriving port city of the Roman Empire.

"It will give you the sights, the sounds, the sensations, the devastation, the glimpse into daily life that was happening in Pompeii as Vesuvius erupted," Pierce told WVXU.

It will also feature immersive experiences like an introductory film that reconstructs the beauty of Pompeii before the eruption, a holographic display showing gladiatorial combat, and a simulated 4D show that allows guests to experience the powerful and deadly impact of Mount Vesuvius.

The exhibit's artifacts come directly from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples in Italy, which loaned some of its collection to the Museum Center to display.

Provider / Cincinnati Museum Center

"We're honored to be entrusted with these archeological treasures that really capture that one moment in time," Pierce said. "It's what we love to do, which is bring the world to Cincinnati."

Beginning this Sunday, Jan. 21, guests can sign up for exclusive presale access to purchase tickets to the exhibition. General admission tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 29.

Visit the Cincinnati Museum Center's website for tickets and more information.