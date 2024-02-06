PHOTOS: Preview the artifacts in Cincinnati Museum Center's Pompeii exhibit

Pompeii: The Exhibition opens at the Cincinnati Museum Center Feb. 16 and runs through July 28. It features more than 150 artifacts from the historic city and includes mosaics, statues, and jewelry frozen in time from the ashes of Mount Vesuvius, which unexpectedly erupted in 79 A.D.

The artifacts are well preserved and come directly from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples in Italy. This week, curators from World Heritage Exhibitions and the Pompeii historic site unpacked and began to display the items ahead of the opening.

Pompeii Sequence 01.mp4

Archaeologists examined and restored each artifact from the Pompeii historical site. The restoration process can take months for each item.

Zack Carreon / WVXU

The ashes from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius have preserved the fine details of the exhibit's items despite being almost 2,000 years old, giving the appearance of being frozen in time.

Zack Carreon / WVXU

A variety of materials will be on display. Some may be more than what they appear, like the bowl below, which is looks like glass but is made from quartz.

Zack Carreon / WVXU

While some objects made from stronger materials, like metal, may appear to be rock solid, curators say they can be extremely delicate and need to be handled with care as they make their way across the globe.

Zack Carreon / WVXU

Curators say these preserved items from Pompeii tell the story of the once-thriving city and people who lived in it before its demise.

Zack Carreon / WVXU

Tickets to the exhibit went on sale last week. Visit the Cincinnati Museum Center's website for more information.