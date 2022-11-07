2022 Midterm Elections Live Blog

© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in across the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Published November 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson said it best: To say this is a high stakes election doesn't do it justice.

That's true at both the national and local level, where Ohioans could help decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate; Kentuckians will decide whether or not abortion is a right protected under the state constitution; and Hoosiers will cast ballots in an unexpectedly close race for Secretary of State between Democrat Destiny Wells and Republican Diego Morales, who has called the results of the 2020 election "a scam."

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the national level from NPR and on the local level from our reporters in the field.