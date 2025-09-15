Local News

-
We discuss the painstaking effort of preserving a rare Rookwood fountain.
-
The Thursday event in Delhi Township is designed to gather feedback about public safety from residents.
-
-
On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, local journalists join us to talk about the big stories from recent days.
-
There are an estimated 7,000 Revolutionary War soldiers buried in in the Buckeye State.
-
Weezer and Mt. Joy were just a few of the big names scheduled to perform at the festival this October.
-
And what you need to know about cleaning up tags in your neighborhood.
-
The ordinance makes city law more specific to better protect renters from retaliation by landlords for organizing tenants' unions via meetings, canvassing, and other activities.
-
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee Monday voted to approve the funding for police overtime, new technology like police drones, and public outreach efforts including curfew centers for young people.
-
An agreement between Cincinnati and the Ohio Department of Public Safety will allow Ohio State Troopers to patrol areas in the city beyond state highways. In addition, the state will provide aviation law enforcement tools and special state investigators.
-
Cincinnati Public Radio is welcoming a new reporter later this year, and we need your help.
-
A new pilot program allows users to rent kayaks from a remote kiosk at Salway Park in Northside.