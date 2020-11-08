© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Where to recycle unwanted holiday lights in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published November 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST
holiday lights
Dzenina Lukac
/
Pexels

'Tis the season... to drop off any broken or otherwise unwanted holiday lights for free recycling.

In 2020, Cohen Recycling expanded its holiday light recycling program across the Tri-State, drawing in 26,475 pounds of lights.

The program first started with Great Parks of Hamilton County seven years ago and has seen donations go up ever since.

What you need to know before you drop off

Collection is Dec. 1 through Feb. 1, 2022, and during park or business hours. Most bins will be under a shelter and there should be signage to direct you.

All kinds of string lights are accepted, including traditional and LED-style bulbs. But regardless of the type of bulb, Cohen can recycle the plastic.

This is a "string only" event – meaning all other kinds of holiday lights, such as light projectors and lighted inflatables, can instead be dropped off at a Cohen Recycling Center for disposal.

Most important is "to bring them loose." That means do not drop off lights in boxes or bags, as that will only slow down the recycling process. Cohen also asks that you please make sure any batteries are removed.

Where to take your lights

If you can't find a location near you, you can go to any Cohen Recycling location and drop-off any unwanted lights.

In Ohio

Butler County

Voice of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Drive

Rentschler Forest MetroPark
5701 Reigart Road

Forest Run MetroPark
1976 Timberman Road

Elk Creek MetroPark
5101 Circle Parkway

Clermont County

Shor Park
4659 Tealtown Road

Cincinnati Nature Center
Rowe Woods Visitor Center
4949 Tealtown Road

Clermont County Water Resources
4400 Haskell Lane

Clermont County Soil & Water Conservation District
1000 Locust Street

Hamilton County

Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve
3455 Poole Road

Glenwood Gardens
10397 Springfield Pike

Miami Whitewater Forest
9001 Mt. Hope Road

Sharon Woods
11450 Lebanon Road

Winton Woods
10245 Winton Road

Woodland Mound
8250 Old Kellogg Road

Montgomery County

2nd Street Market
600 E. Second Street

Cox Arboretum
6733 N Springboro Pike

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark
1301 E. Siebenthaler Avenue

Wesleyan MetroPark – Adventure Central
2222 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

Carriage Hill MetroPark
7800 E. Shull Road

Sugarcreek MetroPark
4178 Conference Road

Possum Creek MetroPark
4790 Frytown Road

Activity Center Park – Park Headquarters
221 North Main Street

Bill Yeck Park – Smith House
2330 East Centerville-Station Road

Oak Grove Park – Dog Park
1790 East Social Row

Park Operations Building
354 Congress Park Drive

Schoolhouse Park
1875 Nutt Road

Warren County

Warren County Administration Building
406 Justice Drive

Armco Park
1223 OH-741

Landen Deerfield Park
2258 US-22

Deerfield Township Administration Office
4900 Parkway Drive

Deerfield Township Fire Station #57
3435 US Route 22 & 3

Mason Community Center
6050 Mason Montgomery Road

Hamilton Township Administration Building
7780 S. State Route 48

City of Franklin
1 Benjamin Franklin Way

Lebanon City Building
50 South Broadway

Springboro Admin Building
320 W. Central Avenue

Springboro Performing Arts Center (PAC)
115 Wright Station Way

In Kentucky

Boone County

Boone County Public Library
Main Library
1786 Burlington Pike

Boone County Conservation District
6028 Camp Ernst Road

Boone County Public Works Office
5645 Idlewild Road

Campbell County

Campbell County Administration Building
1st Floor Lobby
1098 Monmouth Street

Campbell County Clerk's Office
Upper Level Entrance
8330 W. Main Street

Kenton County

Covington City Hall
20 West Pike Street

Center for Great Neighborhoods
321 West 12th Street

Kenton County Administrative Building
1840 Simon Kenton Way

Covington Fire Department - Station 5
1255 Hands Pike

Kenton County Public Works
420 Independence Station Road

In Indiana

Dearborn County

Dearborn County Recycling Center
10700 Prospect Lane

Updated: November 30, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST
This article was first published on Oct. 30, 2020 and has been updated.

Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt brings 15 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience to WVXU, having served in various digital roles for such legacy publications as InStyle and Parade, as well as start-ups like Levo League and iVillage. She helped these outlets earn several awards, including MIN's 2015 Digital Team of the Year. She graduated from Rutgers University with a journalism major and English minor and has continued her education with professional development classes through the Poynter Institute, Columbia University and PMJA. Before moving to Cincinnati from New York in 2016, she vowed her son would always call it "soda" and not "pop." She has so far been successful in this endeavor.
