Where to recycle unwanted holiday lights in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana

'Tis the season... to drop off any broken or otherwise unwanted holiday lights for free recycling.

In 2020, Cohen Recycling expanded its holiday light recycling program across the Tri-State, drawing in 26,475 pounds of lights.

The program first started with Great Parks of Hamilton County seven years ago and has seen donations go up ever since.

What you need to know before you drop off

Collection is Dec. 1 through Feb. 1, 2022, and during park or business hours. Most bins will be under a shelter and there should be signage to direct you.

All kinds of string lights are accepted, including traditional and LED-style bulbs. But regardless of the type of bulb, Cohen can recycle the plastic.

This is a "string only" event – meaning all other kinds of holiday lights, such as light projectors and lighted inflatables, can instead be dropped off at a Cohen Recycling Center for disposal.

Most important is "to bring them loose." That means do not drop off lights in boxes or bags, as that will only slow down the recycling process. Cohen also asks that you please make sure any batteries are removed.

Where to take your lights

If you can't find a location near you, you can go to any Cohen Recycling location and drop-off any unwanted lights.

In Ohio

Butler County

Voice of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Drive

Rentschler Forest MetroPark

5701 Reigart Road

Forest Run MetroPark

1976 Timberman Road

Elk Creek MetroPark

5101 Circle Parkway

Clermont County

Shor Park

4659 Tealtown Road

Cincinnati Nature Center

Rowe Woods Visitor Center

4949 Tealtown Road

Clermont County Water Resources

4400 Haskell Lane

Clermont County Soil & Water Conservation District

1000 Locust Street

Hamilton County

Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve

3455 Poole Road

Glenwood Gardens

10397 Springfield Pike

Miami Whitewater Forest

9001 Mt. Hope Road

Sharon Woods

11450 Lebanon Road

Winton Woods

10245 Winton Road

Woodland Mound

8250 Old Kellogg Road

Montgomery County

2nd Street Market

600 E. Second Street

Cox Arboretum

6733 N Springboro Pike

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

1301 E. Siebenthaler Avenue

Wesleyan MetroPark – Adventure Central

2222 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

Carriage Hill MetroPark

7800 E. Shull Road

Sugarcreek MetroPark

4178 Conference Road

Possum Creek MetroPark

4790 Frytown Road

Activity Center Park – Park Headquarters

221 North Main Street

Bill Yeck Park – Smith House

2330 East Centerville-Station Road

Oak Grove Park – Dog Park

1790 East Social Row

Park Operations Building

354 Congress Park Drive

Schoolhouse Park

1875 Nutt Road

Warren County

Warren County Administration Building

406 Justice Drive

Armco Park

1223 OH-741

Landen Deerfield Park

2258 US-22

Deerfield Township Administration Office

4900 Parkway Drive

Deerfield Township Fire Station #57

3435 US Route 22 & 3

Mason Community Center

6050 Mason Montgomery Road

Hamilton Township Administration Building

7780 S. State Route 48

City of Franklin

1 Benjamin Franklin Way

Lebanon City Building

50 South Broadway

Springboro Admin Building

320 W. Central Avenue

Springboro Performing Arts Center (PAC)

115 Wright Station Way

In Kentucky

Boone County

Boone County Public Library

Main Library

1786 Burlington Pike

Boone County Conservation District

6028 Camp Ernst Road

Boone County Public Works Office

5645 Idlewild Road

Campbell County

Campbell County Administration Building

1st Floor Lobby

1098 Monmouth Street

Campbell County Clerk's Office

Upper Level Entrance

8330 W. Main Street

Kenton County

Covington City Hall

20 West Pike Street

Center for Great Neighborhoods

321 West 12th Street

Kenton County Administrative Building

1840 Simon Kenton Way

Covington Fire Department - Station 5

1255 Hands Pike

Kenton County Public Works

420 Independence Station Road

In Indiana

Dearborn County

Dearborn County Recycling Center

10700 Prospect Lane

