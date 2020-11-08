Where to recycle unwanted holiday lights in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana
'Tis the season... to drop off any broken or otherwise unwanted holiday lights for free recycling.
In 2020, Cohen Recycling expanded its holiday light recycling program across the Tri-State, drawing in 26,475 pounds of lights.
The program first started with Great Parks of Hamilton County seven years ago and has seen donations go up ever since.
What you need to know before you drop off
Collection is Dec. 1 through Feb. 1, 2022, and during park or business hours. Most bins will be under a shelter and there should be signage to direct you.
All kinds of string lights are accepted, including traditional and LED-style bulbs. But regardless of the type of bulb, Cohen can recycle the plastic.
This is a "string only" event – meaning all other kinds of holiday lights, such as light projectors and lighted inflatables, can instead be dropped off at a Cohen Recycling Center for disposal.
Most important is "to bring them loose." That means do not drop off lights in boxes or bags, as that will only slow down the recycling process. Cohen also asks that you please make sure any batteries are removed.
Where to take your lights
If you can't find a location near you, you can go to any Cohen Recycling location and drop-off any unwanted lights.
In Ohio
Butler County
Voice of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Drive
Rentschler Forest MetroPark
5701 Reigart Road
Forest Run MetroPark
1976 Timberman Road
Elk Creek MetroPark
5101 Circle Parkway
Clermont County
Shor Park
4659 Tealtown Road
Cincinnati Nature Center
Rowe Woods Visitor Center
4949 Tealtown Road
Clermont County Water Resources
4400 Haskell Lane
Clermont County Soil & Water Conservation District
1000 Locust Street
Hamilton County
Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve
3455 Poole Road
Glenwood Gardens
10397 Springfield Pike
Miami Whitewater Forest
9001 Mt. Hope Road
Sharon Woods
11450 Lebanon Road
Winton Woods
10245 Winton Road
Woodland Mound
8250 Old Kellogg Road
Montgomery County
2nd Street Market
600 E. Second Street
Cox Arboretum
6733 N Springboro Pike
Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark
1301 E. Siebenthaler Avenue
Wesleyan MetroPark – Adventure Central
2222 N. James H. McGee Blvd.
Carriage Hill MetroPark
7800 E. Shull Road
Sugarcreek MetroPark
4178 Conference Road
Possum Creek MetroPark
4790 Frytown Road
Activity Center Park – Park Headquarters
221 North Main Street
Bill Yeck Park – Smith House
2330 East Centerville-Station Road
Oak Grove Park – Dog Park
1790 East Social Row
Park Operations Building
354 Congress Park Drive
Schoolhouse Park
1875 Nutt Road
Warren County
Warren County Administration Building
406 Justice Drive
Armco Park
1223 OH-741
Landen Deerfield Park
2258 US-22
Deerfield Township Administration Office
4900 Parkway Drive
Deerfield Township Fire Station #57
3435 US Route 22 & 3
Mason Community Center
6050 Mason Montgomery Road
Hamilton Township Administration Building
7780 S. State Route 48
City of Franklin
1 Benjamin Franklin Way
Lebanon City Building
50 South Broadway
Springboro Admin Building
320 W. Central Avenue
Springboro Performing Arts Center (PAC)
115 Wright Station Way
In Kentucky
Boone County
Boone County Public Library
Main Library
1786 Burlington Pike
Boone County Conservation District
6028 Camp Ernst Road
Boone County Public Works Office
5645 Idlewild Road
Campbell County
Campbell County Administration Building
1st Floor Lobby
1098 Monmouth Street
Campbell County Clerk's Office
Upper Level Entrance
8330 W. Main Street
Kenton County
Covington City Hall
20 West Pike Street
Center for Great Neighborhoods
321 West 12th Street
Kenton County Administrative Building
1840 Simon Kenton Way
Covington Fire Department - Station 5
1255 Hands Pike
Kenton County Public Works
420 Independence Station Road
In Indiana
Dearborn County
Dearborn County Recycling Center
10700 Prospect Lane