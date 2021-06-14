A plan for a hotel, restaurant and bar at Lunken Airport could get council vote Wednesday

Cincinnati City Council is set to vote on a plan Wednesday that would lease the historic terminal building and provide tax exemptions for a new hotel, restaurant and event space at Lunken Airport.

The vR Group is the developer led by Guy van Rooyen.

He's no stranger to Greater Cincinnati development. His family owns and manages the Madison Event Center. He opened Hotel Covington and its Coppins restaurant. And he's currently working on another hotel in what used to be the Covington YMCA.

Since the fall of 2020, van Rooyen has been planning the $20 million development at Lunken Airport. It would include:

55-guest room hotel

100-seat restaurant and bar

two event spaces

rooftop bar

aviation museum

service as a fixed-base operator for aviation services such as aircraft fueling, parking, maintenance and more

"Every sitting president has flown in at some point into Lunken," he said during a June presentation. "We can go on and on ... we've got this jewel."

One of the first things he wants to do is to have the airport designated a historic site.

He envisions a walk-up food window so families can get food and watch planes.

A fixed-base operator would help increase aviation traffic. "The FBO represents a magnet for our guests on the property, for folks coming into the bar, the restaurant, the rooftop deck," he says.

"We have always viewed that (historic terminal) as an opportunity for really strengthening the front door of Cincinnati," says van Rooyen.

One hurdle vR faces is the project would be in a flood plain, costing an extra $300,000 a year in insurance.

If all goes according to plan, the hotel would open in 2023.

