Local News

A plan for a hotel, restaurant and bar at Lunken Airport could get council vote Wednesday

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published December 13, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST
Lunken Development Rendering.png
Courtesy vR Group
/
Rendering of the proposed $20 million development at Lunken Airport expected to be finished in 2023.

The $20 million plan includes a 55-room hotel, 2,400-square feet of event space, a 5,000-square foot restaurant and a 2,000-square foot bar.

Cincinnati City Council is set to vote on a plan Wednesday that would lease the historic terminal building and provide tax exemptions for a new hotel, restaurant and event space at Lunken Airport.

The vR Group is the developer led by Guy van Rooyen.

He's no stranger to Greater Cincinnati development. His family owns and manages the Madison Event Center. He opened Hotel Covington and its Coppins restaurant. And he's currently working on another hotel in what used to be the Covington YMCA.

Since the fall of 2020, van Rooyen has been planning the $20 million development at Lunken Airport. It would include:

  • 55-guest room hotel
  • 100-seat restaurant and bar
  • two event spaces
  • rooftop bar
  • aviation museum
  • service as a fixed-base operator for aviation services such as aircraft fueling, parking, maintenance and more

"Every sitting president has flown in at some point into Lunken," he said during a June presentation. "We can go on and on ... we've got this jewel."
One of the first things he wants to do is to have the airport designated a historic site.

He envisions a walk-up food window so families can get food and watch planes.

A fixed-base operator would help increase aviation traffic. "The FBO represents a magnet for our guests on the property, for folks coming into the bar, the restaurant, the rooftop deck," he says.

"We have always viewed that (historic terminal) as an opportunity for really strengthening the front door of Cincinnati," says van Rooyen.

One hurdle vR faces is the project would be in a flood plain, costing an extra $300,000 a year in insurance. 

If all goes according to plan, the hotel would open in 2023.

Updated: December 13, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
