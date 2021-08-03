Elaine Chao Elected To Kroger Board

Cincinnati-based Kroger is naming former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to its board of directors. Chao was elected to serve until the board's annual meeting next June, when she'll stand for election by shareholders.

Chao also served as the U.S. labor secretary under President George W. Bush, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to serve in a presidential cabinet. She previously held top positions with the United Way and the Peace Corps.

An Inspector General report released in March found Chao repeatedly used her position and agency staff during her time with the Trump administration to help family members who run a shipping business with ties to China, in potential violation of federal ethics laws. NPR reports the findings were referred to the Justice Department in December 2020, but the DOJ declined to open an investigation.

Chao is married to Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.