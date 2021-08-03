© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Elaine Chao Elected To Kroger Board

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published August 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington. Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol. In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Cincinnati-based Kroger is naming former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to its board of directors. Chao was elected to serve until the board's annual meeting next June, when she'll stand for election by shareholders.

Chao also served as the U.S. labor secretary under President George W. Bush, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to serve in a presidential cabinet. She previously held top positions with the United Way and the Peace Corps.

An Inspector General report released in March found Chao repeatedly used her position and agency staff during her time with the Trump administration to help family members who run a shipping business with ties to China, in potential violation of federal ethics laws. NPR reports the findings were referred to the Justice Department in December 2020, but the DOJ declined to open an investigation.

Chao is married to Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Most recently, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She served on the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors from 2007 - 2009.
