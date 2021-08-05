Ohio's Tax-Free Weekend Is Here

If you need back-to-school supplies, this is the weekend to get them in Ohio.

The state isn't collecting sales tax on certain items from Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

School supplies and instructional materials $20 or less are exempt from sales tax, as is clothing priced at $75 or less.

Sara Kemerer with the Better Business Bureau recommends asking for additional discounts while shopping, too.

"Many stores and big software companies, they offer discounts," she says. "If you're a student and have an email address that ends in .edu or you have a teacher or student ID, it may be a great way to ask for a student or teacher discount on top of the tax-free weekend."

Ohio's sales tax holiday began in 2015 and was made permanent in 2018.

"Unfortunately," Kemerer says, "they're not offered in Kentucky or Indiana."

You'll find a full list of eligible items and an FAQ on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.