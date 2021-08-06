© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Nelson Peltz Won't Seek Re-Election To P&G Board

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published August 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT
NelsonPeltz-965x1024.jpg
Courtesy of Trian Partners
/
Nelson Peltz says he won't seek re-election to P&G's board.

A controversial member of Procter & Gamble's board of directors says he will not stand for re-election at the company's upcoming shareholders meeting.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz spent millions fighting for a spot on Procter & Gamble's board in 2017, and Cincinnati-based P&G also spent millions to fend off that bid.

The months-long proxy battle was the biggest and most expensive ever.

Peltz, the CEO and a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, said he wanted to massively restructure the maker of products such as Tide, Dawn and Crest.

Though the company initially said Peltz lost, a recount showed an incredibly narrow margin and P&G named him to its board, citing the large number of shareholders who voted for him.

"P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017,"Peltz says in a statement. "As a large shareholder of Procter & Gamble, Trian remains highly confident in P&G’s continued success given its focused strategies, disciplined execution, accountability-driven organization structure and an extremely strong management team. Under David Taylor’s leadership and the stewardship of the P&G Board, Trian believes the company is well positioned for continued, future success as David passes the baton to Jon Moeller."

P&G last month announced David Taylor is stepping down as president and CEO. He'll become executive chairman effective Nov. 1, 2021. Procter & Gamble tapped Moeller as his successor.

