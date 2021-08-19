Cincy Officials Praise Recommendations Of Economic Development Reform Panel

Cincinnati City Council will soon consider reform recommendations from a panel aimed at restoring public trust in the economic development process. Some say the recommendations don't go far enough to fix a system that led to three council member indictments last year.

The now-familiar story started last year with the indictments of Tamaya Dennard, Jeff Pastor and P.G. Sittenfeld. City officials were desperate to change the perception that City Hall has a "culture of corruption."

Council Member David Mann led the effort to create the Economic Development Reform Panel; Mayor John Cranley appointed the nine members, later confirmed by City Council. The panel met 17 times between February and July.

The group's final report has several recommendations, including a new code of conduct for elected officials and developers; enhancing the city's whistleblower hotline; and prohibiting campaign donations from developers with active business before the city.

See the full report below; story continues after.

Panel Chair Ann Marie Tracey says the recommendations are comprehensive and designed to be enacted as a whole.

"You inform people, you train people, you require reporting of misconduct, and the whole ball of wax goes together to make it work," Tracey said.

She said the panel largely agreed on each recommendation. The biggest area of dispute related to campaign donations; one panelist wanted a much stronger prohibition, and a few members of the public agreed with him.

Mann says the panel did good work and he's pleased with the recommendations.

"It makes clear that developers, too, have responsibilities," Mann said. "That it's not okay to entice, lawfully or otherwise, council members or department directors to do something that's inconsistent with what we're looking for."

The panel heard from experts and shared their own experiences in city government and development. Tracey says they also asked to hear from average Cincinnatians, without much success; two public comment hearings included a total of eight speakers, and only six emails from the public were sent to the panel.

"We really had very little public input," Tracey said. "However, the public input we did receive was really important and for the most part went really to the heart to some of the issues."

Chanda Monroe-Williams owns a small consulting business and served on the city's Community Development Advisory Board for ten years. She told the panel in April it's not easy for new developers to get started, because it's more about WHO you know than WHAT you know.

Looking at the panel's recommendations a few months after speaking, she's disappointed.

"It just seems like a lot of wasted time. And I don't want to be disrespectful to the panel, because I know there's some really great people on the panel, people that I respect, but it just seems like the task at hand wasn't truly completed," she said. "And the recommendations were basically status quo. There is nothing in here that's transformational. That's going to change what has been happening."

Monroe-Williams says the panel should have looked at actual contracts and talked to more people not already involved in development.

Panel members say they don't have the expertise to undertake such a task. Council recently authorized an audit of the last three years of development deals; the panel's report asks for the results of that audit to be made publicly available.

Monroe-Williams says the panel also should have looked outside of City Council in their evaluation.

"In corporate America, we would say if a CEO allows corruption to happen in their organization, we get rid of the CEO," she said. "But nobody has questioned how the mayor, or the city manager, or assistant city manager, or director of procurement — nobody has questioned their role in this publicly. That's not a personal attack, that is a business conversation. How did it happen on your watch?"

Reforms are underway. City Manager Paula Boggs Muething has made significant changes since taking the job last summer, aimed at addressing concerns like the ones Monroe-Williams brings up.

Boggs Muething says the city charter clearly defines governmental roles, but there's been a slow erosion of those principles over time.

"Where we had gone astray is that we had council members who were involving themselves in administrative matters, in things that are very clearly within the administrative function under the charter," she said.

Among the changes is a new Office of Constituent Affairs in the City Manager's office. In part, it's a way for council members to stay out of contract negotiations by redirecting developers who contact them for help.

Boggs Muething says it's not just about avoiding corruption.

"We have never had the ability to aggregate our customer and constituent concerns, and then to monitor the response to those, to track how we're doing, to use that information to further improve customer service across departments," she said.

An online portal for council members to submit constituent concerns recently launched; eventually, that portal will be available for all Cincinnati residents to use directly.

The Economic Development Reform Panel praised these administrative changes and endorsed the City Manager's approach.

Council Member David Mann says he's excited about the new regulations and eager to put the panel recommendations in place.

"The injury to public trust is so severe that all the words in the world and all the legislation in the world can't immediately repair it," Mann said. "I think the more important thing is, how we act, and what our track record is going forward. So it's going to take some time."

Council will consider the recommendations next month.

