Local News

What Do You Want To Ask The Dozens Of Candidates For Cincinnati City Council?

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published August 23, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT
Election.jpg
Cory Sharber
/
WVXU

At least 32 candidates will be on the November ballot for nine seats on Cincinnati City Council. That number will grow as the Hamilton County Board of Elections verifies petitions from several other potential candidates.

As the WVXU news team plans our coverage of this important election, we want to hear from you, Cincinnati voters.

What will motivate you to vote this fall? Is it a particular race or a certain candidate? How will you decide who to vote for?

Help us focus on the topics that matter most to Cincinnatians by taking our survey below. Your information will not be collected or shared unless you specify it is OK for us to contact you.

You can also send us an email at newsroom@wvxu.org.

Tags

Local NewsLatest News2021 Cincinnati City Council raceCincinnati City CouncilTrust In Local GovernmentGovernment Ethics
Becca Costello
