What Do You Want To Ask The Dozens Of Candidates For Cincinnati City Council?

At least 32 candidates will be on the November ballot for nine seats on Cincinnati City Council. That number will grow as the Hamilton County Board of Elections verifies petitions from several other potential candidates.

As the WVXU news team plans our coverage of this important election, we want to hear from you, Cincinnati voters.

What will motivate you to vote this fall? Is it a particular race or a certain candidate? How will you decide who to vote for?

Help us focus on the topics that matter most to Cincinnatians by taking our survey below. Your information will not be collected or shared unless you specify it is OK for us to contact you.

You can also send us an email at newsroom@wvxu.org.