$1.4M Awarded To Hamilton County Developers To Complete Affordable Housing
Several affordable housing projects in the area are moving ahead thanks to gap funding from Hamilton County. Commissioners unanimously approved $1.4 million Thursday for five projects with a total 133 units.
The grants were designed for affordable housing projects already in progress that were faced with increased construction costs during the pandemic.
Interfaith Hospitality Network is receiving $400,000 for Melrose Place, a 26-unit development in Walnut Hills.
"These units will actually operate as a part of the coordinated entry system in the community to get formerly homeless individuals housed," said Stacey Burge, IHN President and CEO. "So these will be the very lowest income level citizens getting access to this housing."
IHN is working with Model Group on the development. It's expected to be complete in a little over a year.
"The county money is really important for us to be able to stick to our timeline and move forward," Burge said.
The grant funding is a combination of the county's general fund and federal dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The five projects funded are:
Lower Price Hill Thrives: $350,000
- Forty-seven units of family and re-entry housing in Lower Price Hill
- Developer: Over the Rhine Community Housing and Price Hill Thrives
Melrose Place: $400,000
- Twenty-six units of permanent supportive housing in Walnut Hills
- Developer: Model Group and Interfaith Hospitality Network
Single Family Home in Lockland: $25,000
- Developer: Homesteading & Urban Redevelopment Corporation
Single Family Homes in Evanston, West End: $117,868
- One single family home in Evanston and two single family homes in West End
- Developer: Habitat for Humanity
Bennett Point: $500,000
- Fifty-six units of family housing in Pendleton
- Developer: Urban Sites
Total awarded: $1,392,868