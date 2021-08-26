$1.4M Awarded To Hamilton County Developers To Complete Affordable Housing

Several affordable housing projects in the area are moving ahead thanks to gap funding from Hamilton County. Commissioners unanimously approved $1.4 million Thursday for five projects with a total 133 units.

The grants were designed for affordable housing projects already in progress that were faced with increased construction costs during the pandemic.

Interfaith Hospitality Network is receiving $400,000 for Melrose Place, a 26-unit development in Walnut Hills.

"These units will actually operate as a part of the coordinated entry system in the community to get formerly homeless individuals housed," said Stacey Burge, IHN President and CEO. "So these will be the very lowest income level citizens getting access to this housing."

IHN is working with Model Group on the development. It's expected to be complete in a little over a year.

"The county money is really important for us to be able to stick to our timeline and move forward," Burge said.

The grant funding is a combination of the county's general fund and federal dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The five projects funded are:

Lower Price Hill Thrives: $350,000



Forty-seven units of family and re-entry housing in Lower Price Hill

Developer: Over the Rhine Community Housing and Price Hill Thrives

Melrose Place: $400,000



Twenty-six units of permanent supportive housing in Walnut Hills

Developer: Model Group and Interfaith Hospitality Network

Single Family Home in Lockland: $25,000



Developer: Homesteading & Urban Redevelopment Corporation

Single Family Homes in Evanston, West End: $117,868



One single family home in Evanston and two single family homes in West End

Developer: Habitat for Humanity

Bennett Point: $500,000



Fifty-six units of family housing in Pendleton

Developer: Urban Sites

Total awarded: $1,392,868

