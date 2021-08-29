Hamilton County Hosts Public Meetings On Disparities In Contracts, Procurement

Hamilton County officials want feedback as they begin an economic disparity study.

The county hired BBC Research & Consulting to look at government contracts and identify any barriers for small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses. The study will cover five years and will also look at the county's contracting practices.

Two public meetings this week will kick off the public feedback portion of the study.

"It's open for anyone who wants to come and give comments about areas of disparity that they think may exist in contracts or any procurement within Hamilton County," said Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas.

Both events are in person at the Greater Cincinnati Urban League.



Monday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You can learn more about the study, ask questions and share your own experiences on the topic. RSVP, or request virtual participation via Zoom, to DisparityStudy@hamilton-co.org.