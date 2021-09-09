Here's Great Parks Of Hamilton County's Parks & Facility Master Plans

As part of the comprehensive master planning process, Great Parks of Hamilton County crafted master plans for its parks and facilities. Those plans are now available and will guide the park district from 2021 to 2030.

"The process in developing the Park & Facility Master Plans allowed us to look at each of the Great Parks in further detail, following recommendations from the public on improvements to amenities, facilities, habitats and programming," writes Great Parks Chief Executive Officer Todd Palmeter in a statement. "It has been a vital opportunity to not only look at the function of the park district as a whole but to focus on areas of interests and what residents want from their Great Parks."

What's The Plan?

The executive summary lays out the plans along four major themes: adding trails; refreshing harbors; new nature/education centers; and conservation projects.

The park lists the following as examples of how it plans to tackle each theme across the park system.



A new Blueway Trail Network on the Great Miami and Whitewater Rivers

Harbor improvements at Miami Whitewater Forest, Sharon Woods and Winton Woods

New nature education centers at Shawnee Lookout, Glenwood Gardens and Woodland Mound

Ecological restoration at Shawnee Lookout, restoration of forest and riparian area at Little Miami Golf Course, restoration of wetland and stream ant Glenwood Gardens

You can read the executive summary here.