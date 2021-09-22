Cincinnati Revises And Delays Vaccine, Testing Mandate For City Workers

City of Cincinnati employees have another month to get vaccinated or start getting tested for COVID-19 every two weeks. The testing requirement was originally scheduled to go into effect this week, but has been pushed back to Oct. 24.

The tests are now bi-weekly instead of weekly because of a supply shortage. City Manager Paula Boggs Muething announced changes to the city's vaccination policy Wednesday.

"We will also be having a monthly forum for the bargaining units to discuss the policy and so that we can continue to amend the policy, make certain changes as needed to increase its effectiveness," she said.

Police union president Dan Hils threatened legal action over the policy last week.

Boggs Muething says the city will go back to weekly testing as soon as it can secure enough tests for unvaccinated workers.

Unvaccinated city workers are required to wear a mask, while masks are just recommended for vaccinated workers. And only vaccinated employees are eligible for paid leave for infection or quarantine, effective immediately.

See the full revised policy below.