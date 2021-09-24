© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

New Richmond School District Removes Rainbow Imagery From Middle School

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published September 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT
rainbow flag
Pixabay
/

A Clermont County school district has enacted a policy that opponents say will affect some students adversely. Michelle Johnson with New Richmond Pride says the New Richmond Exempted Village School District has pulled all rainbow signs and stickers out of the middle school, including those meant to distinguish which teachers are supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

"That also unfortunately included a science poster, a Maya Angelou quote, and a sign that said 'be kind,' " Johnson says. "I really don't think that that is helpful in promoting tolerance and inclusivity in our schools."

Johnson says she just wants middle school students to know they have safe spaces and safe adults to talk to.

"I do not want any of these kids stressed out any further - that would increase the chance of self-harm." Johnson says advocates have told school board members LGBTQ+ kids are at higher risk of suicide.

Referring to the NREVS district's adoption of a way students could designate what their preferred pronouns and names are, Johnson says, "We will take any win we can."

Requests for comments from the school board and the district were not immediately answered Friday.

Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
