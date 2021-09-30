© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Officials Are Debating Making Clifton's Bike Lane Permanent. But What Happens To The Temporary One In The Meantime?

91.7 WVXU | By Jolene Almendarez
Published September 30, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT
Jolene Almendarez
Jolene Almendarez
/
WVXU
Declan Tom, 22, was among dozens of bicyclists who attended a Special Neighborhoods Committee meeting Thursday night in support of making the Clifton bike lane permanent.

Dozens of cyclists and community members showed support for making the mile-long Clifton bike lane permanent at a special Neighborhoods Committee meeting Thursday night. Despite some opposition for the project, officials joined in supporting a permanent bike lane. But it would still be three to five years before one could be constructed. So what happens to the temporary on in the meantime?

This story will be updated.

