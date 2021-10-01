Voter registration ends Monday night, and early voting starts Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know

Monday at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to register online to vote in the November election.

Significant races are on the county-wide ballot, including a couple of tax levies, and in Cincinnati, races for a new mayor and a nearly all-new council, as well as a charter amendment. Voter turnout is typically low for Cincinnati municipal elections.

If you're eager to cast your vote, here's what you need to know about registration and early voting.



Registering to vote

First, use your name and address to see if you are already registered. If you're not, you can register to vote online at olvr.ohiosos.gov, as long as you have an Ohio driver license OR Ohio identification card number AND the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Deadline to register or update name/address online:



Monday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

If you don't have a valid Ohio driver license or Ohio identification card, you must register by mail or in person.

Registering by mail:

Download the registration and information update form.

Mail to:

Hamilton County Board of Elections

4700 Smith Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45212-9002



Postmark deadline for mail-in registration: Monday, Oct. 4

Registering in person:



At the Board of Elections: by 9 p.m.

At a BMV: location hours differ; check online

At a public library: location hours differ; check online



Voting early

You can vote early with an absentee ballot or in-person on certain days.

Voting by mail

All voters in Hamilton County can request a mail-in ballot without providing a reason. The application for an absentee ballot needs to be printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.

The form is available online and in-person at the Board of Elections.

The deadline to submit a request is Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon.

Voting early in-person

In-person early voting is only available at the Board of Elections (4700 Smith Road, 45212).

The days and times differ in the weeks leading up to the election.

Oct. 5-15 (Tuesday to Friday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18-22 (Monday to Friday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25-29 (Monday to Friday): 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 (Saturday): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 (Sunday): 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 1 (Monday) 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.