Roebling Bridge will stay closed until the end of the year

91.7 WVXU
Published October 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT
The Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed to vehicles for a little longer than expected. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says instead of a November reopening, the 154-year-old bridge will stay closed for "the remainder of 2021."

A news release says repair work needs a little more time, including the replacement of expansion joints on the northern tower. The suspension bridge was closed in February for masonry work and replacement of some sandstone on the towers, along with sidewalk and deck repair.

The bridge should reopen to vehicle traffic before the end of the year, but more lane closures are expected next spring.

The bridge was closed for part of 2019, after sandstone shards fell from the north tower. Safety netting was installed and the bridge reopened to traffic in August of that year.

