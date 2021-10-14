ODOT wants feedback on future bike trail project along Beechmont Avenue

Cyclists and pedestrians should find getting over the Little Miami River in eastern Hamilton County easier in coming years. The Ohio Department of Transportation continues work on a shared use trail along Beechmont Avenue.

Spokeswoman Kathleen Fuller says a bridge over the Little Miami River is already under construction, and the next step is to take the trail up the hill.

"We're basically keeping people, separating them from vehicular traffic by having their own dedicated pathway for bicyclists or pedestrians," she says. "This is basically connecting toward the Mount Washington neighborhood. The next project … from the project that's being constructed to Elstun Road, and another portion between Elstun and Ranchvale."

She says there are different options for the pathway, and ODOT will accept online feedback until Oct. 26. The Eastern Corridor website has all the information and how to comment.

