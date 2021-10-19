Area agencies provide training for tenants and landlords on how to get rental assistance

Local housing aid groups came together Tuesday to train on rental assistance programs. The aim is to help landlords and tenants learn how to use online tools to help keep people in their homes.

Don Brunner is president of the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association. He says there's still some $70 million in federal assistance available. The goal is housing stability.

"By making sure these funds are distributed, it gives people the time to get back on their feet, back working again and able to pay their rent," he says. "These funds are there and we're trying to work with these groups and make sure those funds are distributed to the folks in need."

Participating organizations include the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority, the Community Action Agency, Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association, Hamilton County Job & Family Services, and Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio.

"CAA has distributed more than $16 million in funding to over 5,000 households," says CAA President/CEO Mark Lawson in a release. "We still have funding that can be used to help more tenants. Training landlords on our portal is a great way to provide the assistance needed.”

Brunner says 32 companies are participating, representing some 30,000 housing units. A recording of the session will be available at a later time on the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association's social media channels.

