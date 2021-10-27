The Flying Pig is back. Here are the roads that will be closed throughout the weekend

After a cancelation in 2020 and a postponement in 2021 - both due to COVID-19 - the Flying Pig Marathon returns this weekend.

The Flying Pig and the accompanying Queen Bee Half-Marathon are two of Cincinnati's biggest annual events, attracting more than 40,000 people over three days. The races normally take place in the spring, but organizers said in February that given the ongoing pandemic, they could not guarantee runners' safety and chose to postpone 2021's event to Oct. 29-31.

That means this weekend will see various road closures throughout Downtown, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky. Metro bus service will be maintained but some delays should be expected.

Here's what will be closed and when:



Thursday, Oct. 28

To allow for setup of the start and finish lines, the following streets will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m:

Mehring Way between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way (remains closed throughout the weekend)

Friday, Oct. 29

The Fifty West One Mile Sprint takes place Friday beginning at 7 p.m. The following streets will close Friday at 6 p.m., with all streets reopening by 10 p.m:



W. Pete Rose Way between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 5 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 30

The running of the 10K, 5K, 4-miler and Flying Fur will take place. The following streets will be affected starting at 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Mehring Way between Freeman Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way

Linn Street between Fifth Street and Gest Street

Gest Street between Third Street and Mehring Way

Third Street eastbound closed between Gest Street and Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Third Street ramp from southbound I-71

Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Parkway

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (will reopen after the 10K)

W. Pete Rose Way between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Central Avenue- closed south of Third Street

Elm Street south of Freedom Way

Broadway south of Fourth Street

E. Pete Rose Way between Johnny Bench Way and Eggleston Avenue

Johnny Bench Way

Fourth Street between Broadway and Pike Street (single lane maintained for resident access)

Pike Street between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)

Third Street between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained)

Culvert Street between Third Street and Reedy Street

Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Seventh Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

New Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Sentinel Street between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

Eggleston Avenue-southbound closed between Reedy Street and E. Pete Rose Way

Taylor Southgate Bridge

Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street

Ramp LL

Sunday, Oct. 31

The following streets will be closed at 1 a.m. to allow for staging and the start line of the Flying Pig Marathon:

Mehring Way between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way

Elm Street south of Second Street

Freedom Way between Elm Street and Race Street

The following streets will be closed as needed, starting at 5 a.m. (crossings will be allowed with police or volunteer assistance):



Second Street all access to Second Street will close

Joe Nuxhall Way between Mehring Way and Third Street

Broadway south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Third Street between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Gest Street northbound between Mehring Way and Linn Street

Seventh Street between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E. Seventh St)

Seventh Street exit from SB I-75

Central Avenue between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Plum Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Elm Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Race Street between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

Vine Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Walnut Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Main Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Sycamore Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Broadway between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Gilbert Avenue northbound between Seventh Street and MLK Drive

Gilbert Avenue between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

Eden Park Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Fulton Avenue between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

Art Museum Drive between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

Lake Drive

Victory Parkway northbound between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

McMillan Avenue between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

Woodburn Avenue between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

Madison Road eastbound between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

Erie Avenue eastbound between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

Murray Avenue eastbound between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

Bramble Avenue eastbound between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

The race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway:

US-50/Columbia Parkway single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)

Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway

Eastern Avenue westbound between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue

Stanley Avenue southbound between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue

Kellogg Avenue westbound between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street

Riverside Drive eastbound between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street

E. Pete Rose Way eastbound between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)

Mehring Way between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

The half marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed: