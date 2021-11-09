Addiction Response Coalition increases education as it braces for fentanyl variants to enter Ohio

Para-flourofentanyl is just one of dozens of synthetic drug variants expected to find their way into cocaine, meth and fake prescription pills in the Tri-State. This potent form of fentanyl has been in Ohio since last year and is one of 20 variants in the state.

This constant stream of synthetic drugs is frustrating for the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition, which has broadened its efforts to educate those it might have neglected in the past, like younger people, those who use drugs socially and the African American community.

“We’re trying to be more inclusive so that we can get more people wrapped up in those services, educated and get more people toward recovery,” says Response Coalition Co-Chair Tom Synan.

This includes increasing education efforts about the life-saving drug Narcan, and the frequency of which fentanyl is being seen in street drugs.

Overdoses in Hamilton County were up 30% in 2020. That year, 432 people died from fentanyl.

“There are actually 40 different fentanyl analogs identified in the U.S.," Synan says. "My last check, over 20 in Ohio alone and the potential to have 1,000 analogs.”

While China used to be the main source of synthetic drugs, it is now providing the ingredients to Mexican cartels, so Synan expects the pipeline to continue.

