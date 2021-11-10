© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Horse-drawn carriages are still allowed in Cincinnati — for now

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published November 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST
harness-g8ef5555e1_1920.jpg
Creative Commons
/
Pixabay

An effort to ban horse-drawn carriages in Cincinnati failed a council vote Wednesday. Council Member Chris Seelbach says he's been working on an ordinance to prohibit animal-drawn carriages for commercial purpose for at least seven years.

His proposal failed with a 5-4 vote.

"I'm very, very confident that the next council will vote the right way in just two months," Seelbach says. "So fret not to the hundreds, maybe a thousand, that emailed us asking us to do this. It is still going to happen."

Seelbach says there are only six licenses for horse-drawn carriages, all for a single company. He says businesses Downtown have complained about manure in the streets, and says it's inhumane for horses to spend up to 15 hours a day pulling a carriage on concrete and asphalt.

Council members Betsy Sundermann, Greg Landsman, and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney joined Seelbach in voting for the ordinance. Council members Wendell Young, Christopher Smitherman, David Mann, and Interim Members Liz Keating and Steve Goodin voted against it. None offered comments about their opposition, either in council Wednesday or in committee Tuesday.

Seelbach is wrapping up three terms on council at the end of the year. Six new council members take office in January.

Corrected: November 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST
A previous version of this article misstated Seelbach's time in office. It has been corrected.

Tags

Local NewsCincinnati City CouncilhorsesChris SeelbachLatest Newsnewsletteranimals
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello