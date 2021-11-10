Horse-drawn carriages are still allowed in Cincinnati — for now

An effort to ban horse-drawn carriages in Cincinnati failed a council vote Wednesday. Council Member Chris Seelbach says he's been working on an ordinance to prohibit animal-drawn carriages for commercial purpose for at least seven years.

His proposal failed with a 5-4 vote.

"I'm very, very confident that the next council will vote the right way in just two months," Seelbach says. "So fret not to the hundreds, maybe a thousand, that emailed us asking us to do this. It is still going to happen."

Seelbach says there are only six licenses for horse-drawn carriages, all for a single company. He says businesses Downtown have complained about manure in the streets, and says it's inhumane for horses to spend up to 15 hours a day pulling a carriage on concrete and asphalt.

Council members Betsy Sundermann, Greg Landsman, and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney joined Seelbach in voting for the ordinance. Council members Wendell Young, Christopher Smitherman, David Mann, and Interim Members Liz Keating and Steve Goodin voted against it. None offered comments about their opposition, either in council Wednesday or in committee Tuesday.

Seelbach is wrapping up three terms on council at the end of the year. Six new council members take office in January.