Survey on community engagement in Cincinnati closes Wednesday night

Wednesday is your last chance to give feedback on how Cincinnati officials can improve citizen engagement. An online survey is open until December 1 at 11:59 p.m.

It's part of a plan to create a new community engagement policy for all city departments, prompted by an ordinance passed by City Council a couple months ago.

About 85 people attended three public meetings to give feedback. Over a hundred people have taken the online survey as of Tuesday afternoon.

The survey includes questions like:



What would motivate you to become more involved with the city?

On which topics are you interested in being engaged?

How could the city of Cincinnati improve community engagement?

The survey is available online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RMV3JSC

