Local News

Survey on community engagement in Cincinnati closes Wednesday night

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published November 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST
cincinnati city hall
Becca Costello
/
WVXU

Wednesday is your last chance to give feedback on how Cincinnati officials can improve citizen engagement. An online survey is open until December 1 at 11:59 p.m.

It's part of a plan to create a new community engagement policy for all city departments, prompted by an ordinance passed by City Council a couple months ago.

About 85 people attended three public meetings to give feedback. Over a hundred people have taken the online survey as of Tuesday afternoon.

The survey includes questions like:

  • What would motivate you to become more involved with the city?
  • On which topics are you interested in being engaged?
  • How could the city of Cincinnati improve community engagement?

The survey is available online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RMV3JSC

