Part of Westwood may soon get a DORA designation

Cincinnati Council will consider a proposed DORA in Westwood next week. A "designated outdoor refreshment area" allows people to take alcoholic beverages out of bars and restaurants within a certain area.

Westwood Civic Association President Tom Sauter says the whole neighborhood would benefit.

"The fact that this is on the agenda is another strong piece of evidence that Westwood is on fire, that the community business district is a great place to go," he said. "And this is a great place to live with good houses and good people and good services."

The proposed DORA would be along Harrison Avenue between Stathem and Kling. It includes businesses like Ivory House, West Side Brewing and Wondercade.

"It kind of makes the whole business district feel like one giant entertainment location - a destination rather than just going to Nation for a beer or going to a boutique for a dress or going to the brewery for a six pack," Sauter said. "You could do all of those things and enjoy a beverage while you're at it."

Westwood Civic would manage the DORA, making sure the city's rules are followed. Those rules limit the hours of operation and require all alcohol be in official plastic containers.

The ordinance will be discussed in committee early next week and could get a full council vote as early as next Wednesday.