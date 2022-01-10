Covington reconfigures COVID testing site to ease traffic problems

Covington is making some changes to its free, drive-thru COVID testing site. Assistant Police Chief Brian Valenti says the recent surge in testing demand was causing back-ups in the streets around the parking lot used for testing.

Now, Covington has closed Johnson Street between Third and Fourth streets. The new entry point is on Rivercenter Boulevard, near the convention center. Vehicles will be directed through the parking lot of the old IRS facility, allowing for longer lines without tying up traffic on other streets.

Once motorists are done with testing, they'll drive out of the lot onto Johnson Street, and south to Fourth Street.

"Even though testing is not being conducted all day, the 300 block of Johnson Street will remain closed until the demand for the testing lowers or until testing is no longer being conducted at that site," Valenti says.

The Covington testing site, operated by Gravity Diagnostics, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are two other sites operated by the company, in Florence at 2028 Florence Mall Road, and at 2332 Royal Drive, in Fort Mitchell.

