Ludlow Heritage Museum to renovate and move into last remaining historic train building

The Ludlow Heritage Museum is taking its mission to preserve history to new levels. The organization has inked a deal with Norfolk Southern to lease the old Ludlow Yard Store House building at Oak and Carneal streets.

"We know that the place has been basically abandoned," says Mark Mitchell, museum president. "It is the last remaining building from the days of the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railroad between Cincinnati and Chattanooga, Tennessee, so we were anxious to preserve that piece of property."

He notes Ludlow was a major stop along the line. Other remaining builds burned down years ago, leaving just this one as a remnant of the community's history.

The brick and stone building was constructed in the late 1880s as the Ludlow Offices and Stores building. It then became a supply store for rail parts.

"Hopefully we can turn it into a real destination," Mitchell says. The building lacks power and heat, and needs a lot of work. He notes it may be a while before the facility is ready to open. At 3,600-square feet, it will offer the museum a lot more space for exhibits and events and meetings.

There are also plans to nominate the building to the National Register of Historic Places.

"We just want to show off this place and turn it back into what it once was - the center of the railroad industry here in Ludlow."

