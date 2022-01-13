© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hamilton County has its first African American director of Job and Family Services

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published January 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST
County Commissioners with JFS Director Michael Patton
Courtesy: Hamilton County
/
From left: Commission Vice President Alicia Reece, President Stephanie Summerow Dumas, JFS Director Michael Patton, and Commissioner Denise Driehaus

Hamilton County commissioners voted Thursday to appoint the first African American to serve as director of Job and Family Services.

Michael Patton has worked in the department for nearly three decades and has been an assistant director for Child Support, Building Services and Fatherhood Initiatives since 2016.

"He's coming at a critical time where we are at crossroads with that department in terms of delivering services maybe a little differently than we have had to in the past because of the pandemic and other challenges," said Commission Vice President Alicia Reece. "But I see it as a great opportunity."

Job and Family Services, or JFS, is the largest department in the county. It oversees child protection, workforce development, and all public programs for food, cash, and medical assistance. Over the past two years, JFS has administered many of the pandemic programs like rent, mortgage and utility assistance.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus says she thinks many people aren't aware of the work JFS does.

"Where we interact with the most vulnerable people in this community, whether they're seniors, whether they're children, whether they are people in crisis," Driehaus said. "JFS is the frontline for the county to respond."

The department has more than 750 employees. Patton says he's grateful for the staff he's worked with for years.

"They're compassionate, they're committed, and they are talented," Patton said. "I appreciate the resilience that they've shown in the incredible work they do to serve the community day in and day out. And I'm ready to get the work."

Patton's annual salary will be $163,000. He starts the job effective immediately.

Tags

Local NewsHamilton County Job and Family ServicesHamilton County CommissionersLatest Newsnewsletter
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello