What the new federal bridge allocations mean for the Brent Spence companion project

The Department of Transportation Friday released the five-year bridge funding allocations under the bipartisan infrastructure law. The release offers some insights into a path forward on a companion structure for the Brent Spence Bridge.

Ohio is set to receive $483,345,095 and $438,289,100 is slated for Kentucky over five years.

"What these numbers mean is that the states have in their pocket now money that they can put forward toward the Brent Spence Bridge," says Mark Policinski, CEO of the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI).

Now that they know how much they're getting, Ohio and Kentucky can use those dollars to leverage more grant money, Policinski explains.

"The bottom line is this: There is a path forward where we could build the Brent Spence Bridge - if we get significant buy-in from the federal government, and certainly the money seems to be there - to build the bridge without tolls," he says. "That's not a certainty but it is a possibility, and it's the first time it's been a possibility since the inception of this project."

The next step is to start applying for additional federal grants. Policinski says part of that depends on what rules and regulations will be applied to the federal allocations. He expects those should be available by summer, though they could be available sooner.

To be clear, the federal Department of Transportation allocations are not solely for the Brent Spence Bridge project.

"The funding will help improve the condition of about 1,330 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 9,320 bridges in fair condition in the state," according to the DOT.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will receive $96.7 million immediately under the bridge formula program. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will receive $87.7 million in the first year. Indiana's total allotment is $400,638,820 over five years with $80.1 million in the first year.

A companion bridge for the Brent Spence is estimated at about $2.6 billion.

