© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See the latest school, business and worship closings and delays
Local News

Pastor says fight over historic bell tower could force First Lutheran to close

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published January 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
First lutheran church bell tower
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
The bell tower at First Lutheran Church in Over-the-Rhine is under emergency demolition orders.

A disagreement about demolishing a historic bell tower in Over-the-Rhine is headed to mediation this week. City officials say the First Lutheran Church tower is deteriorating and at risk of falling.

The city ordered an emergency demolition over a year ago, but the church delayed while trying to raise enough money for repairs. When that failed, local preservation group OTR ADOPT filed a lawsuit to prevent demolition.

Pastor Brian Ferguson says the church has spent more than $75,000 on legal and engineering fees. He says he's not sure the church can afford more and might need to sell.

"I guess the question would be, what would the community value more: having a historic building or continuing to have the First Lutheran Church, the historic organization that has been in continuous operation for 180 years?" Ferguson said.

OTR ADOPT Executive Director Danny Klingler agreed to drop the legal challenge in favor of mediation. He hopes to reach an agreement that preserves the 127-year-old tower.

"Our goal is and always has been to reach a win-win, meaning a solution that prevents the demolition of the bell tower, but also is in the best interest of the church and allows it to flourish and to move forward," Klingler said.

OTR ADOPT hired a different engineer to assess the tower, and the second opinion yielded a cheaper repair plan. Klingler says enough donations have been collected to cover the entire cost.

Pastor Ferguson says the alternate repair plan doesn't meet the safety standards the church leadership is comfortable with, although it would be legal under state and local building code. He says the church is ultimately liable for any damage or injury caused by a collapse.

"We are the property owner. We are the stewards of this building. We built it, we've been occupying it for 127 years now," Ferguson said. "And yet we seem to have a very small voice and say in what's happening."

Both parties agreed to the third-party mediator. Klingler says he's optimistic.

"We have a skilled mediator helping us to get past any impasse in communication," he said. "And I absolutely think that the biggest problem has been a lack of communication."

Regardless of how quickly the issue is resolved, Ferguson says a lot of financial damage is unavoidable. The church will have a congregational meeting Jan. 23 for the community to decide how to cover a $160,000 shortfall in capital fund resources for next year.

Ferguson outlined the options in a letter to church members: "[We] have $130,000 in our General Fund Reserve; we have $150,000 in the Ministry Staff Fund; our mortgage balance is $560,000; and we even received an unsolicited $940,000 as-is cash offer for the church building," he wrote. "First's Leadership Team is not offering a recommendation as to what action should be taken. Our next steps are significant and this needs to be informed by the membership of First."

Mediation is set for six hours on Friday.

Tags

Local NewsFirst Lutheran ChurchOver the Rhinehistoric preservationLatest Newsnewsletter
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello