Roebling Suspension Bridge will not reopen as planned

The Roebling Suspension Bridge will stay closed to vehicular traffic for the time being. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says concrete on the southern end hasn't cured completely because of the cold. The bridge has been undergoing renovation work since February 2021.

Work was expected to be done by the end of the year, but was pushed back for more masonry work. KYTC spokeswoman Nancy Wood says the historic bridge was then expected to reopen Jan. 24, but the concrete hasn't reached its "full strength on the southside approach."

The renovation work included repairs to the north tower, where pieces of sandstone fell off in 2019, and work on the roadways leading to the bridge. Workers have also patched up the pedestrian walkways.

The bridge officially opened in 1867. Wood says it normally carries about 8,100 vehicles a day.

