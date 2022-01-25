© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

DEA launches 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign as people in Cincinnati and nationwide die after consuming counterfeit pills

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published January 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST
fake xanax.PNG
DEA
/
Flickr
The pill on the left is a counterfeit. The DEA says often times, one fake pill can kill because it is mixed with other drugs.

Last year, the DEA seized 32 kg of fentanyl in Greater Cincinnati. That has the potential to kill 16 million people, enough to wipe out Ohio and Kentucky, says the agency.

An increasing number of young people are dying after taking a deadly mix of drugs designed to look like prescription pills. DEA Special Agent in Charge for Cincinnati, Jason Schumacher, says people in China ship the synthetic chemicals to Mexico where they are mixed and produced. Those drugs come to distribution points in Cincinnati and Dayton and beyond.

“What we see is a significant amount of young adults and children — the high school students and can be younger — are purchasing these counterfeit pills through social media platforms,” Schumacher says.

The DEA is so concerned about the nationwide problem it's starting the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign.

Last year officials seized 32 kilograms of fentanyl in Greater Cincinnati. Schumacher says that has the potential to kill 16 million people and wipe out Ohio and Kentucky.

The DEA says it takes just 2 mg of fentanyl to kill.

Tags

Local NewsLatest NewsnewsletterDEACounterfeit Prescription Drugs
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson