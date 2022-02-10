Who Dey responsibly: Police remind fans not to drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday

First responders across the Tri-State are reminding people to celebrate responsibly this weekend.

"It is obviously a higher drinking weekend and it leads to higher fatal crashes involving alcohol and injuries for impaired driving on Super Bowl weekend, especially Sunday on the actual Super Bowl," says Roger Pohlman, Hamilton County OVI Task Force coordinator.

"Whether the Bengals are in it or not, it's just a higher concentrated day of people getting together and drinking."

Of course the Bengals are in the big game for the first time in more than 30 years, and the task force is prepared with extra patrols.

"The Bengals being in the Super Bowl and just a Super Bowl in general is a busier time — more people around having parties and drinking. ... The Hamilton County OVI Task Force is going to have extra overtime hours available for all of the member agencies in Hamilton County for them to have extra cars in their jurisdictions looking for impaired drivers (and) keeping the roads safer," says Pohlman.

In the Bluegrass state, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a "Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk" campaign "urging football fans to drive unimpaired and avoid a major fumble."

"Drunken driving crashes are 100 percent preventable," says KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times."

Pohlman recommends planning ahead and knowing how you're going to get home after the game if you plan to drink. Have a designated driver or call a taxi or rideshare company. Metro is offering all fixed-route and Access paratransit service fare-free on Sunday.

He points out mocktails are another good alternative so you can get home safely.

It's good to look out for each other, too. If you see someone at a party that shouldn't be on the road, help them find another way home.

"And if you're just out driving around and you see somebody that looks like they're impaired or is driving off the road, call 911 and we will respond out and have an officer try to check that car to see if we can stop them and prevent a tragedy from happening."