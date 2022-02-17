UDF co-founder Robert Linder has died. He was 101

Robert D. Lindner continued going to work well into his 90s. Along with his father, Carl Lindner, Sr. and brothers, he helped build the family business — United Dairy Farmers — into a local stalwart.

On social media, the company remembered Lindner, writing, "After a full and amazing life of 101 years, United Dairy Farmers' co-founder, Robert Lindner Sr, has passed away. He loved everything about UDF; making and eating ice cream, being in the stores, and especially the people who made it all happen."

After a full and amazing life of 101 years, United Dairy Farmers’ co-founder, Robert Lindner Sr, has passed away. He loved everything about UDF; making and eating ice cream, being in the stores, and especially the people who made it all happen. pic.twitter.com/rMNrfc5NQz — UDF (@udf_official) February 17, 2022

Lindner continued to lead the company, founded in May 1940, for decades after his father stepped down, and was a philanthropist.

According to UDF, the dairy "officially opened for business on May 8, 1940, and made a respectable sales total of $8 for the day." Until then, most people got their milk delivered. The Lindners created a store where people could buy milk, butter and other dairy products fresh when needed.

The company expanded over time, adding gas stations and more. It now boasts some 200 stores in three states.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement on Lindner's passing, writing, "A member of the 'Greatest Generation,' Bob served in the Pacific in World War II, and was a steadfast supporter of the USO.

"In addition, Bob and his wife, Betty, were also generous donors to many Cincinnati-area civic and charitable organizations.

"Fran and I send our condolences to his family and friends."

