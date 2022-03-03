© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hamilton County Courthouse lights up blue and yellow to support Ukraine

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published March 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
Courthouse.jpg
Provided
/
The Hamilton County Courthouse in blue and yellow during a recent testing of the new lighting system.

The Hamilton County Courthouse is lighting up blue and yellow, joining a number of buildings and signs around the state showing support for Ukraine.

The lighting change comes as Hamilton County Commissioners passed a proclamation declaring support for the Ukrainian people Thursday.

The lighting effect is possible because of newly installed LED lights at the courthouse. The energy-efficient system was added as a conservation method. A side effect of the new lights is the ability to program them to display a variety of colors.

Tags

Local News Latest NewsnewsletterUkraineHamilton County Commission
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
See stories by Tana Weingartner