Hamilton County Courthouse lights up blue and yellow to support Ukraine
The Hamilton County Courthouse is lighting up blue and yellow, joining a number of buildings and signs around the state showing support for Ukraine.
The lighting change comes as Hamilton County Commissioners passed a proclamation declaring support for the Ukrainian people Thursday.
The lighting effect is possible because of newly installed LED lights at the courthouse. The energy-efficient system was added as a conservation method. A side effect of the new lights is the ability to program them to display a variety of colors.