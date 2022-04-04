Multiple ramps in Northern Kentucky closing for "Texas Turnaround" construction

If your commute runs through Northern Kentucky, you might be dealing with some detours starting Monday.

Weather permitting, the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. and the exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Monday. Detour routes will be put into place and marked.

The goal of the project is to improve safety and access for traffic heading north into Ohio from Covington by giving drivers more time to move to their intended lane. The travel lanes on I-71/75 northbound will be restriped to provide an additional lane from Pike St. to the Brent Spence Bridge. The bridge that carries traffic from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will be reconfigured to accommodate the new traffic pattern.

Upgraded traffic signals will be installed for local traffic at Pike Street. Various safety features, including crosswalks and new sidewalks, will be built for pedestrians in the Pike St. area.

The existing entrance ramp from 4th St. in downtown Covington to I-71/75 northbound will be permanently closed once construction is complete. The scheduled completion date is Dec. 1. Construction is expected to cost $8.8 million.

The Texas Turnaround gets its name from the state. It's a travel pattern that helps traffic move more efficiently through busy highway interchange areas.