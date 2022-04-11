Cincinnati Zoo confirms Fiona is getting a sibling. Bibi the hippo is pregnant

The Cincinnati Zoo is making it official — Fiona is getting a sibling. Bibi the hippo is pregnant.

"The hippo team is excited and also nervous," says Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo's Africa team in a statement. "As most people know, Bibi's first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn't have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi."

Fiona was born in January, 2017. Father-to-be Tucker joined the Cincinnati bloat in Sept. 2021. The 18-year-old hippo (he'll be 19 in May) came to Cincinnati from San Francisco where he'd been living alone.

Keepers say they weren't planning for Bibi to become pregnant quite so soon.

"But nature found a way and ignored our calendar,” says Christina Gorsuch, director of animal care. "Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time."

The zoo's initial release does not list an estimated due date other than "late spring 2022."

"Reproductive physiologists at the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) are working with the hippo team and have started Bibi on hormone supplements. They will also perform regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of the fetus," the statement says.