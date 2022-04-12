Cincinnati welcomes back the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

Even two hours before the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade stepped off in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnatians were lining the streets in anticipation of something they hadn’t experienced since 2019.

The annual event — which traditionally celebrates the first game of the season for the Cincinnati Reds — was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID. Last year’s parade consisted of a police car, a fire truck, EMS and the Findlay Market float with few spectators.

So, Tuesday’s event seemed to have an extra level of excitement, even though April 12 wasn't technically opening day for the MLB season.

A group of teenage boys wondered about seeing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the parade — he wasn’t — but Burrow did throw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park later that day.

Some fans were decked out in both Bengals and Reds gear.

Brent Cole stood with some friends outside a bar near Washington Park. “I think it’s a fantastic environment coming off the Bengals season and hopefully the Reds can build some momentum behind it," he said.

1 of 7 — 21Yes.JPG A young Reds fan enjoys the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Jolene Almendarez 2 of 7 — 18Yes.JPG A woman high-fives paradegoers while dressed as a flying pig during the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Jolene Almendarez 3 of 7 — 24Yes.JPG A disgruntled looking baby Reds fan sits in a woman's arms during the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Jolene Almendarez 4 of 7 — 16Yes.JPG A woman watched the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade with her dog on her lap. Jolene Almendarez 5 of 7 — 20Yes.JPG A young girl seems a lot more interested in her lollipop than her pompom at the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Jolene Almendarez 6 of 7 — 25Yes.JPG Fans enjoy the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade near the end of the route. Jolene Almendarez 7 of 7 — 9Yes.JPG A highly focused golden retriever and his human enjoy the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Jolene Almendarez

Fifteen-year-old Imanuel Cody was excited to talk as he found his place along the parade route. “I like to see all of our African Americans enjoying ourselves and having fun. We are all collabing together.”

The dancers were what 12-year-old Jae'Asia Mack was looking forward to seeing. She came with her grandmother. “I never had heard of Opening Day," she said. "But I thought it would be fun because I’ve been in a parade before.”

Dancers, marching bands and horses were hits with parade-goers. Twelve-year-old Liam Martin came for a different reason. “I want to come to the parade because I think it’s going to be fun, and there’s a bunch of food trucks and I’m hungry.”

