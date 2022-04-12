© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Cincinnati welcomes back the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 12, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
A group of school children enjoy the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade near Washington Park. They wave small red flags with the Cincinnati Reds logo on it.
Jolene Almendarez
/
WVXU
A group of school children enjoy the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade near Washington Park.

Even two hours before the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade stepped off in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnatians were lining the streets in anticipation of something they hadn’t experienced since 2019.

The annual event — which traditionally celebrates the first game of the season for the Cincinnati Reds — was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID. Last year’s parade consisted of a police car, a fire truck, EMS and the Findlay Market float with few spectators.

So, Tuesday’s event seemed to have an extra level of excitement, even though April 12 wasn't technically opening day for the MLB season.

A group of teenage boys wondered about seeing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the parade — he wasn’t — but Burrow did throw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park later that day.

Some fans were decked out in both Bengals and Reds gear.

Brent Cole stood with some friends outside a bar near Washington Park. “I think it’s a fantastic environment coming off the Bengals season and hopefully the Reds can build some momentum behind it," he said.

1 of 7  — 21Yes.JPG
A young Reds fan enjoys the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
Jolene Almendarez
2 of 7  — 18Yes.JPG
A woman high-fives paradegoers while dressed as a flying pig during the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
Jolene Almendarez
3 of 7  — 24Yes.JPG
A disgruntled looking baby Reds fan sits in a woman's arms during the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
Jolene Almendarez
4 of 7  — 16Yes.JPG
A woman watched the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade with her dog on her lap.
Jolene Almendarez
5 of 7  — 20Yes.JPG
A young girl seems a lot more interested in her lollipop than her pompom at the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
Jolene Almendarez
6 of 7  — 25Yes.JPG
Fans enjoy the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade near the end of the route.
Jolene Almendarez
7 of 7  — 9Yes.JPG
A highly focused golden retriever and his human enjoy the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
Jolene Almendarez

Fifteen-year-old Imanuel Cody was excited to talk as he found his place along the parade route. “I like to see all of our African Americans enjoying ourselves and having fun. We are all collabing together.”

The dancers were what 12-year-old Jae'Asia Mack was looking forward to seeing. She came with her grandmother. “I never had heard of Opening Day," she said. "But I thought it would be fun because I’ve been in a parade before.”

Dancers, marching bands and horses were hits with parade-goers. Twelve-year-old Liam Martin came for a different reason. “I want to come to the parade because I think it’s going to be fun, and there’s a bunch of food trucks and I’m hungry.”

Tags

Local News Latest NewsnewsletterFindlay Market Opening Day ParadeCincinnati Reds
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson