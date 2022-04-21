© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Your gas bill will be cheaper thanks to a one-time refund

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
thermostat.jpg
WCPO
/
Many people have been keeping their thermostats low because of high gas bills. In the next month or two you will get a break with a one-time credit.

In June, you will see a one-time reduction in your Duke Energy gas bill of $133. The credit is the result of insurance money and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that more than covered environmental clean-up costs customers were originally going to have to pay.

“On one hand we have costs for the environmental cleanup, and on the other hand we have tax refunds," spokesperson for The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Matt Schilling says. "So, essentially what’s happening is all the tax refunds are essentially going to wash away all of those environmental cases and wipe them out and customers will not have to pay for them.”

The net for customers is $133.

Duke’s settlement with PUCO requires the $133 to be distributed within 60 days. Businesses will be credited over a 12-month period based on their monthly consumption.

As Schilling explains, the environmental clean-up involves two former Ohio River gas plants on either side of the Brent Spence Bridge.

The refunds for Duke are the result of several different things. Besides the insurance proceeds and TCJA savings, there are also PUCO staff adjustments to the utility’s remediation costs, eliminating about $85 million that would have been billed to consumers.

Even with the one-time tax credit to customers, $5 million is left over. Schilling says it will be distributed by Duke to seniors and gas customers in need as part of its regular assistance program.

Tags

Local News Latest NewsnewsletterDuke EnergyPUCO
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson